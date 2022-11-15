The TikTok Pasta Gordon Ramsay Actually Likes
Chef Gordon Ramsay has practically made a whole career off of being brutally honest with other chefs on television. (A choice that at times made him feel like a psycho according to an interview he did with The Guardian in 2010). With a career like that, the internationally-known chef is certainly no stranger to the power of media. Recently, there's been one platform where Chef Ramsay has been shedding those harsher edges and giving way to much more supportive critiques — Tiktok. Ramsay has been interacting with chefs showcasing their creations on the app since 2020 per his profile, and while his reactions vary, many of them are more positive.
The good reviews are perhaps not what the world is used to hearing from the chef, but don't worry, those addicting-to-watch, unsatisfied reactions are still there too. (When one TikToker attempted to cook an entire chicken inside of a pumpkin, let's just say he was less than pleased.) Still, it appears that Chef Ramsay is not only okay with what novice chefs are creating but is even impressed by some. One of those culinary delights is a brand-new take on a pasta dish that has Gordon Ramsay himself over the moon.
The power of the baked feta pasta
According to People, Gordon Ramsay raved about the benefits social media has brought to the restaurant industry in an interview from November 14, and that included a very special shoutout to one popular TikTok pasta dish. That dish was the iconic baked feta pasta. Chef Ramsay said the pasta "got a lot of people through this pandemic" and that creative cooking ideas like that one inspire his own creations. He credited the dish for being an affordable option for a dinner party and marveled at how it had garnered so much excitement across social media.
The baked feta pasta dish was created in 2019 by Finnish chef Jenni Häyrinen per her website, but TikTok didn't bring it to the spotlight until 2021. Following the introduction of the meal to the app, ingredients for the dish were selling out all around the world. According to Fox 5 New York, the immense popularity even caused a national feta cheese shortage in the U.S. That's just the power of social media.