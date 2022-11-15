The TikTok Pasta Gordon Ramsay Actually Likes

Chef Gordon Ramsay has practically made a whole career off of being brutally honest with other chefs on television. (A choice that at times made him feel like a psycho according to an interview he did with The Guardian in 2010). With a career like that, the internationally-known chef is certainly no stranger to the power of media. Recently, there's been one platform where Chef Ramsay has been shedding those harsher edges and giving way to much more supportive critiques — Tiktok. Ramsay has been interacting with chefs showcasing their creations on the app since 2020 per his profile, and while his reactions vary, many of them are more positive.

The good reviews are perhaps not what the world is used to hearing from the chef, but don't worry, those addicting-to-watch, unsatisfied reactions are still there too. (When one TikToker attempted to cook an entire chicken inside of a pumpkin, let's just say he was less than pleased.) Still, it appears that Chef Ramsay is not only okay with what novice chefs are creating but is even impressed by some. One of those culinary delights is a brand-new take on a pasta dish that has Gordon Ramsay himself over the moon.