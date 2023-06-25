The Floral Ingredient That Can Replace Rose Water In Any Cocktail
Rose water has long been used in culinary applications, originating centuries ago in the Middle East. Coincidentally, orange blossom water also comes from that region and is now a common ingredient in food and drinks alike. So, if rose water isn't quite your thing, rest assured: Orange blossom water makes for an excellent substitution in basically every cocktail, and there's a historical connection to help justify this replacement.
While that small swap may not sound like a significant change flavor-wise — flower water is flower water, you may think — it's actually quite substantial. Incidentally, rose water is viewed in two ways: people either love it or can't stand it. While some consider it a welcomed floral aromatic with sweet undertones, others have colorfully described it on social media sites like Reddit as "abominable" and "revolting." This circumstance creates a particular problem regarding cocktails, mainly because the rose flavor will be more pronounced, unlike in pastries and other desserts where the cooking process and other elements subdue its harshness. Hence the need for orange blossom water.
The benefits of orange blossom water
Orange blossom water, unlike rose water, tends to be a bit more universal. Not only does it act as a suitable replacement for rose water, since both flavors complement similar ingredients — nuts, spices, and fruits — but it can also go places that rose water probably shouldn't. For example, although it's a matter of preference, there's a good chance you won't be served an old fashion or sidecar with rose water incorporated into it. Yet, including orange blossom water seems like an obvious and delicious insertion. Furthermore, the pairing of citrus-related elements with certain spirits like tequila, gin, and rum is a reasonably standard coupling, so its addition shouldn't take anyone by surprise (even if orange blossom water itself is more bitter than acidic).
Nevertheless, when it comes to rose water and cocktails — or even rose syrup and cocktails, like in the case of the cardamom rose gin and tonic – there's quite a selection to sip on. Indeed, its addition does have some merits. After all, when used moderately, rose water pairs as well as orange blossom water with specific spices and fruits like cucumber or saffron. As a result, whether it's a Marrakesh morning fizz or the extravagant caviar cocktail, you may at least want to try out rose water before switching over to an orange blossom substitute.
How orange blossom water is made
Coincidentally, both liquids are made through a process involving steam distillation. This is usually done when rose petals or orange blossoms are lightly boiled, and the scented vapors are collected and concentrated into a colorless fluid. As a result, both are pretty similar when discussing potency and their various uses. While there are ways to make these waters from home, most high-quality liquids of this nature will be crafted in an industrialized version of this method, especially the mass-produced, store-bought brands you can find while shopping the aisles of your local grocery store.
Since orange blossom water is comparable in strength to its rosey counterpart, it's best to use it gingerly. After all, too much of a good thing can ruin any tasty drink. So, best practices here would be to add a little bit at a time until you find that sweet spot.