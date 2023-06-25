The Floral Ingredient That Can Replace Rose Water In Any Cocktail

Orange blossom water, unlike rose water, tends to be a bit more universal. Not only does it act as a suitable replacement for rose water, since both flavors complement similar ingredients — nuts, spices, and fruits — but it can also go places that rose water probably shouldn't. For example, although it's a matter of preference, there's a good chance you won't be served an old fashion or sidecar with rose water incorporated into it. Yet, including orange blossom water seems like an obvious and delicious insertion. Furthermore, the pairing of citrus-related elements with certain spirits like tequila, gin, and rum is a reasonably standard coupling, so its addition shouldn't take anyone by surprise (even if orange blossom water itself is more bitter than acidic).

Nevertheless, when it comes to rose water and cocktails — or even rose syrup and cocktails, like in the case of the cardamom rose gin and tonic – there's quite a selection to sip on. Indeed, its addition does have some merits. After all, when used moderately, rose water pairs as well as orange blossom water with specific spices and fruits like cucumber or saffron. As a result, whether it's a Marrakesh morning fizz or the extravagant caviar cocktail, you may at least want to try out rose water before switching over to an orange blossom substitute.