Aldi's Canadian Icewine Vidal Is A Hit Among Wine Lovers

While wine may have historically been a symbol of luxury, a good bottle doesn't always have to come at a high price. Wine drinkers who shop at discount grocery stores likely already know this, which is why some private label bottles at stores like Aldi and Costco end up earning cult followings. And if you're a fan of dessert wines, you're in luck: The latest grocery store wine to create some buzz is a Canadian ice wine that sells for just $15.

Aldi's Specially Selected Canadian Icewine Vidal is part of the discount store's latest collection of choice, high-quality wines, all of which retail for $15 or less. The ice wine has garnered attention on social media and from the press, with many raving about how surprisingly delicious it is, especially considering that a bottle of Canadian ice wine can easily go for $30 – $90. Aldi sold the 2020 vintage late last year, which was well-received, so it's little surprise that the 2021 vintage (the one in stores now) is also winning over fans.

The sweet wine is sold in a skinny, half-size bottle (375 mL rather than the standard 750 mL), which makes sense since ice wine is typically served in portions of 1.5-2 ounces, much smaller than the standard 5-ounce pour that's typical of most wines. But the volume is small because the flavor is big — this is definitely not your all-day, afternoon-by-the-pool wine.