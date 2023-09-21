McDonald's New Pumpkin Spice Bolder Blend Iced Coffee Is Here, But There's A Catch

Even with pumpkin spice season is starting earlier than ever, McDonald's is brewing a new offering that has some people asking for a second cup. The Pumpkin Spice Bolder Blend Iced Coffee has hit select markets, but not everyone can enjoy this beverage with that morning Egg McMuffin.

As reported by The Fast Food Post, the Pumpkin Spice Bolder Blend Iced Coffee is available only in Illinois and Missouri. The beverage features the restaurant's Bolder Blend coffee, pumpkin spice syrup, and light cream. While restaurant prices can vary, $2.99 for a medium is the starting point. The limited-time offering find comes after McDonald's announced that its pumpkin spice latte would be a regional menu item only for 2023. Available at participating restaurants in Chicago, Phoenix, Seattle, and St. Louis, the McCafe beverage combines espresso, whole milk, and pumpkin pie flavors. The latte can be ordered either hot or iced.

In 2016, McDonald's offered the PSL nationwide. Customers were able to customize the espresso beverage with whole or non-fat milk. But it seems that for 2023, the pumpkin patch didn't yield enough offerings to bring the gourd to all of the Golden Arches' locations. (Maybe the restaurant is counting the days until peppermint mocha season.)