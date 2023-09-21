Level Up Any Mac And Cheese With A Little Mayo

Mayonnaise is more than a classic condiment; it's one of the best flavor elevators out there. Thanks to this popular sauce's tangy bite and smooth texture, mayo can bring balance to any dish that is too heavy on the spectrum of flavor or texture. Fold it into a batch of muffins or mix it with some Yukon Gold potatoes for a refreshing side salad. The options are endless.

This next hack is for mayo lovers who put that stuff on everything, from baked goods to hearty casseroles. Because of the many benefits of cooking with mayonnaise, it really does help enhance the flavors of many different dishes. Another dish that significantly benefits from a dollop of mayo? Homemade mac and cheese.

Mayonnaise is high in fat and offers extra smooth and creamy textures, so if you use this condiment in your mac and cheese, it will come out smooth and delicious. Here's what else mayo can bring to the table.