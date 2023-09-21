Level Up Any Mac And Cheese With A Little Mayo
Mayonnaise is more than a classic condiment; it's one of the best flavor elevators out there. Thanks to this popular sauce's tangy bite and smooth texture, mayo can bring balance to any dish that is too heavy on the spectrum of flavor or texture. Fold it into a batch of muffins or mix it with some Yukon Gold potatoes for a refreshing side salad. The options are endless.
This next hack is for mayo lovers who put that stuff on everything, from baked goods to hearty casseroles. Because of the many benefits of cooking with mayonnaise, it really does help enhance the flavors of many different dishes. Another dish that significantly benefits from a dollop of mayo? Homemade mac and cheese.
Mayonnaise is high in fat and offers extra smooth and creamy textures, so if you use this condiment in your mac and cheese, it will come out smooth and delicious. Here's what else mayo can bring to the table.
The other benefits of mayo in mac and cheese
Mayonnaise does more for the cheesy comfort food than lending it a creamy texture. The condiment also makes for smoother bowls of mac and cheese by preventing common problems that arise in the dish. The basic ingredients of any mayonnaise are oil, eggs, and acid. The egg and oil components of mayonnaise prevent the cheese from clumping, which makes for a much more cohesive meal. Even if your cheese isn't clumping, mayo makes a great binder for many other ingredients as well, so adding a little dollop will usually work in your favor. Lastly, mayonnaise is also a very rich spread, so adding some will elevate the richness of a creamy mac and cheese dish.
While every recipe for mac and cheese differs, adding some mayo to the mix can only help. How much mayonnaise you will need will vary depending on things like the recipe and portion size, but even a small spoonful is capable of changing the game. If you like what mayo does to your homemade mac and cheese, here are some other dishes it works well in, too.
Other dishes to elevate with mayo
The strong base ingredients for mayonnaise mean the condiment can become a substitute or an enhancer for dishes of all kinds, from sweet to savory. For those looking for more ways to elevate with mayo, try swapping out the milk or butter in your next recipe for mayonnaise. The high-fat content means it can easily create the same fluffy textures that milk or butter lends in other dishes. This is an especially good idea for pizza dough or dinner rolls, where butter or milk brings lift to the texture rather than affecting the taste.
For fellow cheese lovers, mayo also works great as a substitute for butter when making a grilled cheese. Just spread the mayo on each side of your sandwich and cook. This swap is even better than butter because mayo doesn't burn as easily, meaning it will make especially crispy sandwiches. Mayo also does well beyond the savory category. Many cakes and cookies can benefit from mayonnaise as it brings unexpected moisture to these dishes.
On its own, mayonnaise is honestly not super exciting. But if you mix it with other ingredients, it can become the star of the show. And if you really want to level things up with your meals, try your hand at whipping up some homemade mayonnaise.