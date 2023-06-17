12 New York City Bars And Nightclubs To Visit, 2023 Edition
The nightlife and entertainment industry is a massive business, catering to patrons' every whim and desire. When you combine that with New York City — famously known as the city that never sleeps — then you get many of the best nightclubs and bars on the planet. There's already a wealth of activities to do whenever you visit New York City, from museums to shopping to food tourism. But a visitor's to-do list grows exponentially when they're also looking for a NYC bar, speakeasy, lounge, or club to enjoy.
We're here to take a look at 12 New York City bars and nightclubs that are worth visiting every single time you hit the city. We considered each venue's aesthetic, events, drinks, music, and more as we assembled this list, to be sure our sampling is both top-tier and expansive. There's something for everyone included here, whether you're looking for a place to spend late nights in quiet discussion or somewhere to dance the hours away. If you're in NYC in 2023, you simply can't do better than these hot spots.
1. Seoul Salon
Seoul Salon is perhaps the most creative venue on this list. It's not just about drinks or food, here — the venue is practically an art gallery unto itself. Moreover, the relationship between food and drink at Seoul Salon is incredibly unique. They weren't conceived of separately, but designed to specifically complement each other.
This results in a menu full of options, most of which fall under the umbrella of Korean cuisine. There are seafood options, small plates that can be shared with guests, and entrees such as braised beef shanks, stir-fried pork collar, mala pork belly, and soy sauce-braised chicken.
Seoul Salon features a full bar where you can buy the typical drinks, but also many unique concoctions. These cocktails include a rice martini comprised of soju, haku vodka, nurungji, sesame seeds, cheongju, and mirin. There's also the Goodbye Sadness, which uses peanut butter cachaca, Frangelico, passionfruit, lime, and Angostura bitters.
This venue is for those looking to sit, dine, and take in the scenery instead of cutting up the dance floor. The mood is very upscale with a strict dress code. This makes Seoul Salon a great venue for starting out a big evening, or an ideal spot for more low-key folks.
2. The Box
Everything about The Box screams high class. It starts with the strict door policy. Since the venue doesn't take reservations or tickets, it can be difficult to get in. But if you're able to get inside, you'll know it's more than worth it. The Box features nightly shows where dancers and singers take center stage. While this venue's shows don't go as far as what you might see in a gentleman's club, the performers certainly push the envelope. There's also a VIP section where guests can get individual performances.
Patrons can order individual drinks at their tables, but bottle service at The Box is recommended. It begins at $500, which is inexpensive compared to the bottle service offered at other locations on this list. These prices do increase during special events and around the holidays, when the nightlife scene is busier. The food menu features small bites such as olives, mini burgers, caviar, and cheese.
The Box is distinguished by its many small booths facing the performance stage. There's also additional seating and a standing area in the balcony sections. Lighting is kept low, though the stage is always visible — it's the main draw, after all.
3. Bounce Sporting Club
Bounce Sporting Club brings together food, drinks, and some serious partying. There are full meals on offer here, creative cocktails, and a massive dance floor with DJs spinning popular music. The menu features typical bar bites, with options such as chicken wings, chicken strips, burgers, and more. Entrée-sized options like hanger steak and kale and avocado salad are also available, if you need a bigger meal before getting your party on. Bounce features a full bar and signature drink options like the Red Monkey, which encompasses Don Julio tequila, red pepper, habanero puree, lime, and agave, and the BK Manhattan, which includes rye, amaro, Cointreau, and Angostura bitters.
Bounce's events are major NYC attractions. The venue features multiple televisions, which make it easy to watch sports — but once those games are over, the real parties begin. DJs spin everything from hip hop to electronica. Bottle service is also available, starting at $475 and going all the way up to $2,150 for Don Julio 1942. Cover for entry begins at $20, and increases if there's a special event, such as a New Year's Eve party, the Super Bowl, or something similar. Its massive dance floor is more than worth the money.
4. The Summer Club
As the name denotes, The Summer Club is a perfect establishment for summertime fun. This rooftop oasis has gained momentum as a popular spot for those looking to have fun with friends while enjoying the weather, drinks, and food.
The Summer Club is located on top of 8-08 Queens Plaza South, Long Island City. Right from the start, you know this isn't your typical bar: You must purchase day passes to access the venue. Once inside, you can take advantage of some excellent food options, including acai bowls, grilled steak skewers, smashburgers, chicken fingers, and much more. The drink menu is where the real fun begins, though. Specialty cocktails include the Ghost Your Ex, Tini-Bikini, Luv U Honey, and more. Hanging out at a table is also an option, and you can order from a variety of unique packages — requesting the Summer Showers, for example, gets your party sprayed with champagne.
This is a great location to visit for the rooftop view alone, but the pool is the real draw. Throw in some visiting DJs, and it's easy to see why The Summer Club has become one of the most popular locations in the city.
5. Somewhere, Nowhere
Somewhere, Nowhere embodies all that people expect of lavish New York City nightlife. This is the sort of place people go to see and be seen. Somewhere, Nowhere boasts a pool, but it's more eye candy than actual attraction. Generally, patrons prefer to lounge on the couches set around the patio. Within the covered section, individuals can mingle to both live music and DJs, depending on the time. Patrons can visit this venue for both day and night parties, with the former being more popular during the spring and summer seasons.
Small tapas are available if you're looking for food, but Somewhere, Nowhere isn't equipped to handle full dinners. However, it does the job if you're looking for an upscale party atmosphere. Table and bottle service is available, but must be requested at the door. Reservations only come in the form of table service, bar tabs, or open bar options. The dress code is strict, requesting that customers arrive in what is considered trendy and slightly less than business casual.
6. South Soho Bar
Located at 191 Centre Street, South Soho Bar is the type of place you take a date for a nice evening out, or relax in after a long day at work. The drink menu features all the classic cocktails you could want: Highballs, old-fashioneds, margaritas, martinis, and more are all available for $19. You can also request specific mixed drinks that come at varying prices, based on ingredients.
The food menu isn't as expensive, as it largely includes smaller bar bites. You can order servings of chicken nuggets, penny burgers, hot dogs, and more. The shrimp and bar steaks are the only entrée-esque options, and the only two items that come in at more than $20 per serving.
South Soho Bar is a perfect venue if you're looking for a night out, but don't want to go through the hassle of trying to get into a nightclub or partying all night. It has a more mature feel evident in the décor, drinks, and food menu. This makes it perfect for an older (or simply more low-key) crowd looking for a pleasant evening out.
7. Elsewhere
If you're looking to dance the night away in a packed New York City nightclub, then Elsewhere should be high on your to-visit list. This is a spot where you can walk in, start dancing, and realize you haven't stopped until the lights come on and it's time to go home. But Elsewhere is unique for much more than its party atmosphere: This multi-room establishment is also an arts venue with many displays by local creators. Moreover, Elsewhere boasts three different floors and a rooftop section, each of which plays different music throughout the night, giving patrons plenty to listen and dance to. Many different performers come in for shows on a nightly basis, such as Donavan's Yard, Cobrah, and other acts.
Elsewhere is also an inclusive environment interested in supporting marginalized groups. One way the venue does this is through its multi-tiered membership program, which offers patrons varying levels of access to events. While Elsewhere also offers standard door cover rates, its membership options set it apart from many other venues in the industry. If you're looking for a spot to dance the night away, Elsewhere is the perfect venue for you.
8. Little Sister Lounge
Little Sister Lounge exemplifies the upscale vibe many associate with New York City nightlife. It's so classy, it's something of a throwback to the types of clubs one sees in James Bond movies. Notably, Little Sister Lounge boasts a strict dress code that can make it difficult to get in if you're not dressed right. Moreover, this venue only allows reservations — no guest lists are available at any time.
The food menu features several Japanese-inspired dishes, various soups and salads, and meat and poultry-centric main entrees. The drink menu boasts a long list of wine, beer, and mocktails. The sake options are a particular highlight, and are available as individual shots and in larger bottles. There are also specialty drinks on the menu such as the Old Drunken Man, Pineapple Express, and Full Metal Jacket.
Little Sister Lounge is a great location if you're looking for a fancy night out with someone special, or to celebrate a birthday or major life achievement. Just be sure to plan well in advance, as reservations are hard to come by and it's hard to get in without one.
9. Employees Only
If you love a well-mixed drink and have a taste for exotic cocktails, then Employees Only is right up your alley. The drinks menu features a wide variety of options. Some are based on well-known mixed drinks like Manhattans, but feature a twist that's pure Employees Only. There are also entirely original options found only at this bar, like the Lazy Lover, made with Leblon Cachaca, jalapeno-infused green chartreuse, lime juice, and agave nectar. There are also many seasonal favorites on the list, and a number of specials. If you want to be surprised, ask for the shift drink, which changes nightly.
The dinner menu at Employees Only is strong as well. There are plenty of appetizers to choose from if you're looking for a light snack, as well as full meals. Some examples include oysters on the half shell, ricotta gnocchi, and reuben croquettes, along with cheese and charcuterie plates.
Aesthetics-wise, Employees Only is an upscale location, with patrons either going for business casual or semi-formal wear. The dress code isn't mandated, so if you're only sitting at the bar, you can keep things a little more low-key.
10. HiLot
HiLot is one of the newest locations featured on this list; it opened in November 2022. This bar is the perfect place for intimate discussions with friends, or taking someone special out on a date. Though it's a small venue, the layout allows for either seating at the bar, within a select area of booths, or at a unique couch arrangement in the middle of the floor. It's also dimly lit, which makes it a pleasantly intimate space, yet the purple and pink interior and mirrored ceiling will keep your eyes moving this way and that. This is the type of space you'd see in a music video or a movie starring especially dapper actors.
HiLot's drink and food menu offers a variety of options, ranging from tried-and-true classics to a few specialty items. The food menu leans into small plate items and fingers foods which are meant to be shared. This is a great place to start your night out, or to bring a date you're looking to know a little better.
11. Peachy's
You can't talk about bars in New York City without talking about Chinatown, and Peachy's is one of the area's best options. Located at 5 Doyers Street, this spot offers both excellent drinks and good food. Many of its signature cocktails are fun plays on words, like the Kiwi Me Softly, Smoke Show, What's Your Sign, and Full Monte. These drinks include a wide variety of liquors, such as mezcal, gin, vodka, bourbon, and more. Beer, sake, and wine are also available.
A second section on the drink menu offers "elixir cocktails." These alcoholic drinks include special ingredients meant to have a positive impact on your health. The Great Protector, for example, is made with cacao nibs, mezcal, cashew orgeat, chili bitters, and astragalus, which has a long history of use in Chinese medicine. In keeping with this theme, the food menu boasts what some health experts deem "superfoods." Options include grilled kingfish wing, chicken liver pate, salt and pepper chicken wings, and smaller items like kimchi. Peachy's isn't the largest venue, but its extensive selection of food and drinks easily makes up for it.
12. Public Arts
If you're looking for a night full of partying, Public Hotel, located at 215 Chrystie Street, is the place for you. This venue offers several different bars and lounges: Popular, Cantina & Pisco Bar, Bar Chrystie, the lobby bar, and a rooftop bar. The menus are standardized across each venue, though each offers a unique aesthetic. Wines come by the bottle and the glass, and the list of reds and whites is extensive. The cocktail list is fairly standard, without any specialty drinks on the menu. However, customers can order their own concoctions directly from the bartenders.
Breakfast, lunch, and dinner options are available. Food from the wood-fried grill, the wok, and the ceviche bar are particular standouts, as are the vegetarian options. There's also a chef's tasting table option at $250 per person, which offers a sampling of the entire menu.
The microclub on the roof is one of the hotel's biggest attractions. This venue features live performances and expansive views of the New York City skyline. There's a large dance floor and bottle sections if you're looking to celebrate throughout the night. Go to the other bars in the hotel to pregame, then finish off the night by partying on the roof.