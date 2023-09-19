We Finally Get To Meet GBBO's Season 14 Contestants

If you're a fan of "The Great British Bake Off," you'll be pleased to note that the show is slated to return with 12 brand-new contestants eager to show off their baking prowess. According to the BBC, Season 14 will make its debut on Britain's Channel 4 on September 26 at 8 p.m. However, American viewers can catch the show on Netflix beginning on September 29. Along with long-time series regulars Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, and Noel Fielding, "GBBO's" newest host, Alison Hammond, will be joining the show for the first time.

Fans are most excited to see 12 new faces enter the tent, including Abbi, Josh, Keith, Nicky, Saku, Dana, Tasha, Dan, Rowan, Matty, Amos, and Cristy. Like most seasons, the contestants are an eclectic crew that has one important thing in common — a passion for baking. According to Leith, "We had everybody from delivery drivers to a science teacher and a doctoral research associate," referring to the mix of amateur bakers vying for the top prize. She also described the team as "a good fun bunch" who will hopefully imbue the show with lots of lightness and laughter. This is especially important given the controversies that mired season 13, such as the Mexican theme week that resulted in accusations of cultural appropriation and insensitivity.