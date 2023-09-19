We Finally Get To Meet GBBO's Season 14 Contestants
If you're a fan of "The Great British Bake Off," you'll be pleased to note that the show is slated to return with 12 brand-new contestants eager to show off their baking prowess. According to the BBC, Season 14 will make its debut on Britain's Channel 4 on September 26 at 8 p.m. However, American viewers can catch the show on Netflix beginning on September 29. Along with long-time series regulars Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, and Noel Fielding, "GBBO's" newest host, Alison Hammond, will be joining the show for the first time.
Fans are most excited to see 12 new faces enter the tent, including Abbi, Josh, Keith, Nicky, Saku, Dana, Tasha, Dan, Rowan, Matty, Amos, and Cristy. Like most seasons, the contestants are an eclectic crew that has one important thing in common — a passion for baking. According to Leith, "We had everybody from delivery drivers to a science teacher and a doctoral research associate," referring to the mix of amateur bakers vying for the top prize. She also described the team as "a good fun bunch" who will hopefully imbue the show with lots of lightness and laughter. This is especially important given the controversies that mired season 13, such as the Mexican theme week that resulted in accusations of cultural appropriation and insensitivity.
Season 14 contestants receive a warm welcome from former winners
Social media posts, including many from the official "GBBO" account, warmly welcomed the new contestants to the tent, as did a few notable cast members from the show's past. Season 13 winner Syabira Yusoff left an encouraging comment for the newbies: "I am looking forward to watch you all and don't forget to enjoy and embrace it." She also offered her assistance in case any of the new contestants had questions, highlighting the atmosphere of support and camaraderie that makes this baking show a joy to watch.
Season 9 winner and fan favorite Rahul Mandal also expressed his support for the new team of bakers. "We, all other previous bakers are and will always be your biggest supporters and cheerleaders," said Mandal, while also adding, "I love you all." With so many cooking and baking shows focusing on the negative aspects of competition, "The Great British Bake Off" always serves as a breath of fresh air. Here's hoping that the 12 new contestants have an amazing time while testing their baking skills.