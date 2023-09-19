The Costco Food Court Tip To Help Carry Those Big Orders

With so many tasty items available at Costco's famous food court, it's tempting to order a little bit of everything while on a shopping trip. However, shoppers often find it hard to carry their many delicious eats, especially with a combination of pizza, hot dogs, and chicken bakes, with a cup of vanilla ice cream on the side. In this case, a clever Redditor has come to the rescue with an insightful food court tip. According to a commenter, a "shallow box" can act as a tray that helps you conveniently carry all your goodies to a nearby table, or even to your car if you plan on enjoying your Costco treats at home. They also recommended retaining the cupholder trays you receive at fast-food restaurants for use at Costco.

One commenter even had a suggestion on which type of box is best for the food court. According to the Costco member: "We always get a box that holds the Kirkland nuts 'cause it's so sturdy to carry out our food!" Sturdiness is key, because the last thing you want is for your tasty treats to tumble to the floor while you're carrying them. Another person suggested asking staff for a tray, but keep in mind that not all locations have trays for customers to use.