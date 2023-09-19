The McDonald's French Fry Hack That Makes Car Snacking Way Easier

When it comes to containers, restaurants like McDonald's have lots of options for French fries. Perhaps the most common form at fast-food establishments is French fry scoops, aka the traditional carton McDonald's uses. These containers feature a back that is higher than the front, in addition to a rounded cut-out in the front portion. While not cupholder-friendly, scoops make it easier for fast-food staff to add fries to the container, since the back side serves as an effective scoop (hence the name).

When it comes to fry cups, restaurants have two options. Regular cups are similar to what soft drinks are served in, only a little wider and stouter than your average drink cup. There are also scoop cups, which have a higher back for easier scooping, but have a flat bottom instead of the angled bottom you see on most scoop cartons. Cups are primarily designed for in-store dining, as they can remain flat on tables without concerns about tipping over.

When selecting a fry container, fast-food chains must consider factors like capacity and function. They must also keep convenience in mind, as fast-food customers are all about a convenient and easy experience. Accordingly, one might wonder why French fry containers aren't often designed to be cupholder-friendly.