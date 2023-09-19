The McDonald's French Fry Hack That Makes Car Snacking Way Easier
Who can resist the siren song of piping hot fries when visiting a McDonald's drive-thru? It's hard to wait until you get home to snack on those salty, carby treats. Eating and driving can definitely be perilous, but an ingenious poster on TikTok has found a way to enjoy those French fries en route home while also minimizing the risk to himself and others. In the short clip, the poster is seen ordering a large fry, but requesting they be placed into a large cup instead of a carton. The cup can then be nestled into the cupholder for easy access, which means you can more easily (and safely) snack while you drive.
@ ♬ –
Many of the commenters expressed praise for the simple trick, with one stating, "That's amazing!" while another jokingly requested, "Give this guy a Nobel Peace Prize for Physics." Yet another person claimed that they tried this trick at McDonald's in the past but with less satisfying results. "The McDonald's workers were so confused [when] I tried this...They gave me an extra cup."
How do fast-food restaurants choose fry packaging?
When it comes to containers, restaurants like McDonald's have lots of options for French fries. Perhaps the most common form at fast-food establishments is French fry scoops, aka the traditional carton McDonald's uses. These containers feature a back that is higher than the front, in addition to a rounded cut-out in the front portion. While not cupholder-friendly, scoops make it easier for fast-food staff to add fries to the container, since the back side serves as an effective scoop (hence the name).
When it comes to fry cups, restaurants have two options. Regular cups are similar to what soft drinks are served in, only a little wider and stouter than your average drink cup. There are also scoop cups, which have a higher back for easier scooping, but have a flat bottom instead of the angled bottom you see on most scoop cartons. Cups are primarily designed for in-store dining, as they can remain flat on tables without concerns about tipping over.
When selecting a fry container, fast-food chains must consider factors like capacity and function. They must also keep convenience in mind, as fast-food customers are all about a convenient and easy experience. Accordingly, one might wonder why French fry containers aren't often designed to be cupholder-friendly.
Concerns about snacking and driving
In the TikTok video that introduced the innovative McDonald's fry cup hack, a disclaimer reads "Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt." This disclaimer points to concerns about distracted driving, which includes all sorts of behaviors and activities. Although texting while driving is the most prevalent concern, eating while driving definitely counts as a manual distraction, meaning that you must remove your hand from the steering wheel to grab a delicious French fry.
Some might argue that placing fries into a cupholder is safer, as they're easily accessible while you drive. However, it's generally recommended that drivers focus on the road at all times and keep both hands on the steering wheel to exert maximum control. Concerns about distracted driving might also explain why fast-food chains like McDonald's don't accommodate on-the-go customers by designing a fry cup that fits easily into the cupholder. Accordingly, proceed with caution if you choose to employ the fry hack on your own. Always keep your eyes on the road and keep snacking to a minimum to ensure a safe experience while enjoying tasty McDonald's fries (and check out more McDonald's ordering hacks here).