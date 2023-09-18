What You Need To Know Before Making Your Own Canned Soup

Everyone makes a huge deal out of the arrival of pumpkin spice, but let's not overlook the fact that when the seasons change and the leaves start to fall, it also marks the start of soup season. From classic chicken noodle to apple and butternut squash soup and hundreds more, the crock pot and stove top should be cranked up and turning out soupy goodness the second you see the first PSL hit the market. There's a catch, however: You need space to store all that soup. If you want to free up your refrigerator and freezer, pressure canning is a great way to store soup for long periods at room temperatures, and as long as you can follow directions, it's not particularly hard to do. When you're making soup for pressure canning, however, be sure to leave out any starchy ingredients like pasta and potatoes, or thickening agents, because they will mess up the heating process you'll be doing with canning. You'll also need to skip any cream or milk because they aren't safe to can at home.

That doesn't mean you can't make any kind of soup you want if you're planning to do some canning, you just need to be mindful about leaving certain ingredients out that you can mix in later when you open the can.