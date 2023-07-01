How To Breathe Life Back Into Your Frozen Soups

Nothing beats a warm and comforting bowl of classic chicken noodle soup. So much so, in fact, that many people freeze their precious leftovers for another meal or two at a later date. According to a 2021 survey conducted by Hillshire Farms and Tyson, out of all the foods home chefs tend to freeze, next to protein and frozen vegetables, frozen soups are high on the list, capturing 40% of participants' votes. If you're privy to freezing soups, you already know how to reheat them effectively. Whether you're reheating your leftover beef stew in 30-second intervals thanks to your microwave or adding a small amount of water and reheating those delicious leftovers on your stovetop, the texture of frozen reheated soup may often be a bit subpar.

If you want to add a little more crunch to your favorite leftover soup or stew, adding a handful of fresh vegetables toward the end of the reheating process does the trick. If your frozen soup contains any green vegetable, a new handful of kale or spinach will give this mixture a lively boost and make a significant difference to your resulting meal. However, if you don't have any extra fresh vegetables on hand, there are other tasty ways to add textural variance to your favorite icy soup stash.