Avoid Uneven Yolks In Hard-Boiled Eggs With A Simple Stir

When served as part of a simple breakfast, a savory appetizer, or a satisfying topping for a salad, hard-boiled eggs can do you well. While these versatile indulgences are pretty easy to make in theory — all you really have to do is drop a few eggs into a boiling pot of water and wait — hard-boiled eggs can be quite finicky when it comes to cooking them. If you're consistently ending up with eggs that have uneven yolks, you're far from alone. Luckily, the fix for this problem is pretty simple. All you have to do is stir your eggs more.

When egg yolks come out wonky, it's often a sign that the eggs aren't cooking evenly. Just because you immerse your eggs in a pot of boiling water doesn't mean they have even exposure and will cook perfectly. You need to stir your eggs while they're cooking to expose all parts of it to the boiling water equally. If the eggs stay stagnant and lay on their side, they'll inevitably come out uneven. Let's dig more into the why behind this phenomenon.