The Reneé Rapp Sweetgreen Bowl Review: Is This New Salad Collab A Hit?

Quick-service restaurants are all about collaborations these days. Sweetgreen is no stranger to this trend, partnering with notable figures and companies in the past, such as David Chang, Dan Barber, and Luke's Lobster, to conjure up unique dishes. For fall 2023, the salad chain has tapped one of its own eaters for its latest collaboration, and this person just happens to be quite the rocking musician and theatrical actress of the moment — Reneé Rapp.

With Rapp's debut album "Snow Angel" dropping last month and a world tour about to kick off, she found time in between to share her go-to order with the world with The Reneé Rapp Bowl. Sweetgreen's co-founder and Chief Brand Officer Nathaniel Ru said in a press release, "We're thrilled to partner with Reneé Rapp, an incredibly talented artist and Gen Z icon who brings creativity and personality to everything she creates, including her custom bowl."

When it comes to salads and their bases, proteins, toppings, and dressings, everyone gets rather choosey about what should go in their bowl. But today, the choice was all Reneé Rapp's to make, and we're here to get right into the mix. Is Ms. Rapp's bowl an amped-up, green crowd-pleaser? We headed right over to Sweetgreen, found our seats, and dug in. Here lies our chew and review...