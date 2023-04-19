Sweetgreen's New Initiative Tells You Which Menu Items Have The Smallest Carbon Footprint

On the menu board at fast-casual salad giant Sweetgreen, you'll find information on calories, protein, carbs, and fat under each item. Now, the franchise has added a new category that lets customers know which salads require the least amount of carbon to produce, stepping up to its billing as a purveyor of "fresh, plant-forward, earth-friendly food."

The edit comes along with the rollout of Sweetgreen's Low Carbon Collection menu and its inaugural impact report, both of which launched in time for Earth Week. Among other things, the report shows that the chain has cut back its carbon emissions by 12% since 2019. Sweetgreen is in good company with fellow major brands, such as Chipotle, which changed its store design to reduce 2019-level greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2030. Meanwhile, fast-food chains such as McDonald's and Wendy's also have plans for lowering greenhouse gas emissions in the next decade.

Sweetgreen has also added a new low-carbon menu item and is taking other initiatives toward sustainability.