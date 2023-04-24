What You Need To Know About Sweetpass, Sweetgreen's First Loyalty Program In 2 Years

Fast casual salad chain Sweetgreen has revamped and unveiled its loyalty program with two different tiers, according to an April 24 press release. The program's free version is called Sweetpass and allows customers to earn rewards through challenges, receive a birthday gift, get exclusive offerings, and buy limited edition merchandise.

Salad lovers can opt-in for the loyalty program's subscription-based tier called Sweetpass+. For $10 a month, customers are offered a variety of additional perks, such as $3 off their orders every day, free delivery, and exclusive early access to merchandise. Sweetgreen also launched its new merchandise store dubbed "The Market." Currently, Sweetgreen stans can purchase Sweetgreen-style hoodies, shirts, hats, mugs, and mousepads, but the chain plans to drop new items weekly.

Before launching the loyalty program nationwide, the Los Angeles-based company piloted it in January 2022. Sweetgreen tested the paid loyalty program in Washington D.C. and parts of Texas and Colorado, according to Fast Company.