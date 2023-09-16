Toss Cooled Hot Chocolate Into A Blender For A Delicious Milkshake

Mixing up a mug of hot chocolate can be a great way to warm up after a day spent out in the cool winter weather. But if you love the flavor of hot chocolate and you're not so much a fan of warm beverages, turning it into a milkshake may be a great way to preserve that sweet taste while still savoring the richness of the drink.

Once you've made your perfect hot chocolate, grab an empty ice cube tray and pour the liquid in. Then, pop it all in the freezer to cool off for a while. Once the hot chocolate ice cubes have been frozen, you can add them to the blender to mix up your milkshake.

To blend up the shake, simply add the chocolate cubes into your blender. Then, add in a little bit of milk or ice cream. Start the blender and let it run until those frozen cubes have been thoroughly broken down into a drinkable consistency.