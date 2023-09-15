A Hint Of Water Will Save Your Salad Dressing From That Bitter Zing

Skip the bottled stuff: Any self-respecting home cook knows that homemade dressing is an absolute necessity for making killer salads. You don't need many ingredients, either — oil, vinegar, and some herbs of your choosing will do the trick. Sometimes, though, getting the dressing just right can be a bit of a challenge. Too much vinegar will make it come out harshly acidic, but adding more oil runs the risk of breaking the emulsion and keeping it all from blending together nicely. The good news is, there's an easy fix for dressings that are too sharp in taste: Just add water.

It might sound ridiculously simple, but plenty of chefs swear by this little trick to attain perfectly balanced salad dressings that are zingy and flavorful but not overly aggressive. Adding just a tablespoon of water can tone down the acidity from ingredients like vinegar or lemon and help the flavors blend together harmoniously.