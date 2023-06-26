Why You Should Cover Your Cake In Plastic Wrap Fresh Out Of The Oven

Moist — it's a word that makes most people uncomfortable, but let's face it, it's one of the key characteristics of a successful cake. Whether it's Angel Food Cake, Devil's Food Cake, or any shade of cake in between, you want the final product to be — brace yourself — moist.

Obviously, the key to this cake ideal is moisture. You can add moisture with additional ingredients, but most tried and true recipes are already designed to produce a successful cake. That means that it's up to you to nail the baking time and to correctly read the signs of when to remove the cake from the oven. There's also another trick that can help you save a cake that's been overcooked, or simply ensure more consistent results.

Wrapping your cake in plastic wrap might seem like the last step you take just before you put your precious cake into storage, but doing this can help out while your cake is still cooling, as well. Plastic wrap traps in the moisture that escapes from your cake as steam, and will help you to produce a consistently moist cake every time.