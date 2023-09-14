Seamlessly Add Nuts To Your Salad By Combining Them With Dressing

Stop. Put down the knife. Before you do anything else, you need to toast your nuts. Toasted nuts not only have a delicious, well, toasty flavor, but they stay crisper longer. That's important when you're dousing them in salad dressing. (Psst: You can toast nuts perfectly in the microwave.)

The next step is to process the nuts into small pieces. How you go about that depends on how lazy you're feeling, what equipment you have in your kitchen, and which nuts you're about to eat. Finer, more delicate nuts (and seeds, like pine nuts) can be broken up with a mortar and pestle. Pecans and walnuts can be chopped with a plain old chef's knife — just watch out for nutty shrapnel. You can also throw them into a food processor and pulse. Last but certainly not least, you can pour them into a freezer bag and whack them with a rolling pin until they are not quite pulverized.

Once you have finely chopped nuts, add them to your salad dressing. Don't panic if they sink to the bottom. Try transferring the mixture to a jar and shaking vigorously before pouring it onto your greens. Gently toss the salad, making sure nuts are touching every leaf.