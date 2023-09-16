How Long Does Home Canned Soup Last Before Expiring?

Canning homemade soup allows you to conveniently enjoy the fruits of your kitchen labor whenever you see fit. Home canning is also quite effective for preserving soup for an extended period. With most homemade soups, unopened cans will remain safe for consumption for up to one year. At the absolute latest, soup should be consumed within two years of canning, at which point the risk of foodborne illness becomes higher.

Keep in mind that this duration is only applicable when soups are stored in the proper conditions, meaning areas of the home with a temperature range between 50 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Extremely high temperatures above 95 degrees Fahrenheit are particularly harmful when it comes to food spoilage, so protect cans from sources of heat and direct sunlight. The storage area should also be free of moisture to deter the growth of mold and mildew.

Even with the right steps, canned soups may still go bad before their anticipated expiration date. Should this occur, knowing the signs of spoilage can spare you some unpleasant health effects.