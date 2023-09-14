Alton Brown's Baking Hack Keeps Your Muffin Bottoms From Getting Soggy

Alton Brown certainly knows good food when he sees it. The host of "Good Eats" has written numerous cookbooks, including one James Beard award winner. Brown's cookbooks explore the chef's favorite recipes, many of which he shares on his website. But the chef knows there's always room for improvement, and he's not afraid to revisit his old recipes.

When it comes to baking up the perfect batch of muffins, Brown has learned through revisiting his blueberry muffin recipe that there are a few key things to look out for. The texture of the breakfast pastry should be a blend between fluffy and coarse. And you should be using a little extra batter in every scoop to create a bigger muffin top.

On the opposite end of the treat, soggy muffin bottoms are an unappealing circumstance that, as Brown says on his website "nobody, and I do mean nobody, likes." Fortunately, the trick to preventing that unpleasant texture is as simple as adding one extra step. Once the muffins have baked fully in the oven, flip them upside down and allow them to cool off.