Burger King Is Going All Out For National Cheeseburger Day With A Week Of Freebies

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, Burger King is offering members of its Royal Perks program an array of deals and specials. Per a press release shared with Daily Meal, the fast food chain is celebrating the almighty cheeseburger from September 18 through September 24, which means rewards members have a full week of goodies to look forward to. The festivities begin on National Cheeseburger Day, during which perks members will get a free cheeseburger with a $1 purchase.

On September 19, a $1 purchase will snag you a free Whopper Jr., while September 20 is Whopper Wednesday, which means you can enjoy a Whopper for just $3. Next up is the buy one, get one Whopper special on September 21, followed by a free order of onion rings with a $1 purchase on September 22. If you're feeding a group, you might appreciate the $22 Family Bundle available on September 23. As for the final day of the celebration, Royal Perks members will receive double Crowns (points, essentially) on all purchases made.