The Burger King Menu Item That's Basically Just A Meat Tower

When you think of a burger from Burger King, chances are the first thing you think of is the Whopper. After all, the name Whopper brings to mind something colossal and spectacular, so why not use it to describe your flagship product? But what if Burger King decided that the Whopper wasn't big enough to market to today's demanding public and instead focused on making something even bigger than its trademark sandwich?

Perhaps this was the mindset Burger King had when it reintroduced the "Stacker" line of sandwiches back in January 2023. The Stacker line of burgers came in three varieties, with each sandwich offering significantly more meat than the average Whopper burger. The Double BK Stacker offers two beef patties, the Triple BK Stacker has three, and the Quad BK Stacker packs an incredible four beef patties on one burger. The burgers all have American cheese, bacon, and what Burger King calls "Stacker Sauce." In short, the Stacker sandwiches were designed to appeal to the hungriest of customers, with the Quad BK Stacker offering customers an entire tower of meats, cheese, and sauce.

Burger King only reintroduced this item at the beginning of 2023 but the chain first rolled out this smorgasbord of a sandwich in 2006. Did public opinion of the Stacker sandwich change in the following decades or did it remain the same?