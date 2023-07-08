The Burger King Menu Item That's Basically Just A Meat Tower
When you think of a burger from Burger King, chances are the first thing you think of is the Whopper. After all, the name Whopper brings to mind something colossal and spectacular, so why not use it to describe your flagship product? But what if Burger King decided that the Whopper wasn't big enough to market to today's demanding public and instead focused on making something even bigger than its trademark sandwich?
Perhaps this was the mindset Burger King had when it reintroduced the "Stacker" line of sandwiches back in January 2023. The Stacker line of burgers came in three varieties, with each sandwich offering significantly more meat than the average Whopper burger. The Double BK Stacker offers two beef patties, the Triple BK Stacker has three, and the Quad BK Stacker packs an incredible four beef patties on one burger. The burgers all have American cheese, bacon, and what Burger King calls "Stacker Sauce." In short, the Stacker sandwiches were designed to appeal to the hungriest of customers, with the Quad BK Stacker offering customers an entire tower of meats, cheese, and sauce.
Burger King only reintroduced this item at the beginning of 2023 but the chain first rolled out this smorgasbord of a sandwich in 2006. Did public opinion of the Stacker sandwich change in the following decades or did it remain the same?
The reviews say that the Quad Stacker is a decent cheeseburger
The Impulse Buy's review of the Burger King Stacker in 2006, while humorous, simply summarized the Quad Stacker as being along the lines of an average cheeseburger– just with much more meat. The review explains that it's a pretty decent burger for what it's worth, but it's not as good as other burgers– for example, Hardee's famous Monster Thickburger. In 2023, Anthony Russo of The U.S. Sun described it as a pretty good cheeseburger, perhaps being of even better value tastewise and price than the standard cheeseburger sold by Burger King. It seems the reviews describe it as being a cheeseburger that, while offering a whole lot of extra meat, is a good cheeseburger for what it is.
Oddly enough, Russo mentioned Wendy's Baconator in his review. Wendy's itself is no stranger to serving absurdly tall burgers, though it seems to more or less something of an urban legend than an established menu item. It's called the T-Rex Burger and it beats out even Burger King's Quad Stacker.
Wendy's T-Rex burger had five more patties than the Quad Stacker
Those who have been on the Internet long enough, and have passing knowledge of fast-food legends, might be able to tell you about a certain Wendy's creation known as the "T-Rex Burger." This is a normal Wendy's burger — save for the fact it has an astounding nine slices of cheese and nine patties. It creates a massive monolith of meat that seems almost impossible to consume unless the customer can unhinge their jaw.
The T-Rex Burger has been spotted in the wild multiple times throughout the years, much like an elusive meaty Bigfoot. It was spotted in Manitoba, Canada, in 2013 where the enormous burger was served to a lucky customer before being pulled from the menu. In 2017, the T-Rex Burger was supposedly spotted in Kentucky in the United States, although the Wendy's in question claimed to have no knowledge of ever serving such a burger before.
It seems that Wendy's does not officially offer the T-Rex burger and cases may be examples of very special requests (perhaps due to the time and resources needed to assemble the thing in the first place) It could just be that some customers order various burgers on their own, disassemble them, and then reassemble them to make their own T-Rex Burger.
Either way, when diners are craving a stack of beef, Burger King's Quad BK Stacker will be an easier acquisition than the massive T-Rex Burger.