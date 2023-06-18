Sauteing Overcooked Pasta Is One Of The Simplest Ways To Revive It

There are two types of people in this world: those who cook pasta with a timer, and those who cook pasta by watching the boiling pot and periodically checking pieces to see if they're al dente. Unfortunately, while cooking without a timer seems a little more romantic, it's pretty easy to walk away and forget the pasta bubbling away on the stove for a few minutes and end up with overcooked penne. You don't have to start dinner all over again, however; if you accidentally cook your pasta too much, you just have to get out a sauté pan and do a little damage control.

If you've overcooked your pasta by just a few minutes, drain the pasta soon as possible, and get a skillet hot on the stove. While you can't go back in time and un-boil your pasta, you can sauté it in a bit of oil or butter. The dry heat in the pan will crisp up the edges of your soggy noodles, which will somewhat save the day. If you really want to cover your tracks, once you've crisped up your pasta, you can add some extra ingredients to the pan and nobody will be the wiser.