Costco Is Recalling Its Chicken Tortilla Soup Due To Undeclared Allergens

When it comes to stocking up for quick weeknight dinners, Costco has shoppers covered. The wholesale food store sells plenty of ready-to-heat meals, including a variety of soups. But now, Costco is recalling one variety of those soups due to an undeclared allergen. The tubs of Kirkland Signature Chicken Tortilla Soups are labeled as "gluten-free" on the outer packaging. However, gluten contamination was found in the products. The undeclared presence of gluten in the soup could be dangerous for those with intolerances or sensitivities.

The recalled soups are from lot number 1394066, with a use-by date of November 23. Costco posted the recall notice on its website, noting that the affected soups were only sold in stores located in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Northwest United States region.

Customers can purchase the soup in packages of two 32-ounce containers. The food is made from diced tomatoes, white chicken meat, sweet corn, roasted poblano peppers, corn masa, and lime juice, all combined in chicken broth.