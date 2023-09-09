The Costco Price Adjustment Policy You Absolutely Need To Know About

Further proving that Costco prioritizes customer service, a Reddit user discovered a surprising policy at the chain. According to the Costco member's post, the warehouse retail chain provided a Costco Shop Card with a value of $20 because the price of a product had decreased since the sale date. According to a letter accompanying the card, Costco "negotiated a better price" and was subsequently "passing the savings" to the customer.

A commenter, who stated that they work for Costco, explained that this policy is mostly intended to ensure that people keep shopping at the store. Per the commenter, a refund of $20 is nothing compared to what a person might spend at the chain during a single shopping trip. By forging a strong relationship with its members, Costco boosts customer loyalty to ensure a healthy bottom line. As for shoppers, they feel appreciated when a chain provides an unsolicited refund. However, members can also pursue their own price adjustments if they notice a product's cost has decreased.