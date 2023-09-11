What Exactly Goes Into A Gin And Tonic Cake?

If you love sipping on gin and tonics on a night out, the idea of a gin and tonic cake might perk up your ears. And, as you can probably guess by the name, a gin and tonic cake is a cake that gives a nod to the classic cocktail. It features both gin and tonic in the recipe to emulate a traditional G&T.

Of course, these are far from the only ingredients featured in a gin and tonic cake. Aside from the standard flour, sugar, butter, and other components needed to bake a cake, gin and tonic cake also features lime juice and/or zest. Depending on the recipe you use, the cake may contain juniper berries as well (juniper is one of the core ingredients in gin).

If you're into the G&T drink, you'll enjoy its edible counterpart. Take a more in-depth look at what goes into a gin and tonic cake so you can make one yourself.