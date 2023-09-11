A Change In Color Doesn't Necessarily Mean Your Meat Has Gone Bad

Americans are big fans of meat, with the average American consuming around 225 pounds of meat per year. But, we also have a problem with food waste, and throwing out spoiled meat is a big part of that, as roughly 26% of all meat gets thrown out each year. It makes sense; meat that's gone bad can make you really sick, with bacteria being the cause of spoilage in the first place (not to mention the reason you need to cook your meat to temperature). And, one of the ways you can tell if food has gone bad is if it changes color.

But that's the thing: Knowing whether your meat is bad isn't actually as simple as asking "did it change color at all?" A lot of the time, meat that's changed color is actually perfectly safe to eat, as the change in color has more to do with what it's exposed to than spoilage. And, there are far better ways to determine whether meat is no longer safe for consumption than color change.