The Tell-Tale Sign That Grocery Store Meat Has Been Stored Improperly

There may be nothing in the world more disgusting than meat that's gone bad, in terms of taste, texture, and just general smell. Most times, meat will go bad because you left it in your fridge too long or you stored the meat improperly. If you've ever caused your proteins to expire, you know the frustration of looking in the fridge and realizing meat's no longer on the menu. But sometimes, it has nothing to do with anything you did. It's already bad from the jump, because the store from which you purchased it has goofed. The single easiest way to spot whether your meat has had packaging issues is to check the liquid level of the package.

Whether this is from improper storage procedures or accidental damage during the packaging and transport process, it's never a good thing to buy meat and discover it's not good any more. But how can you tell whether what you're buying is still on the up and up? It turns out that there's one very easy to way to spot if there's a problem, and it comes from answering the question "what's going on with the meat juice situation?"