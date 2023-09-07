The Starbucks Union In Ohio Is Organizing A 'Sip-In' To Rally Support

As of August 2023, more than 350 Starbucks stores have voted to unionize. Thirteen of them are in Ohio, including an outpost at 3580 North High Street in Columbus, where workers will hold a "Sip-In" event in September to rally support and educate customers on what it means to join a union.

Starbucks Workers United (SWU), which posted a flyer for the event on Twitter, called it an opportunity to "show up for unionizing workers" as they continue along what has been a fraught path to negotiation with Starbucks HQ. The event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 10, invites customers to "occupy the cafe," but not necessarily with the picket signs and protest chants that have characterized other Starbucks union events.

Instead, the store is asking customers to show their support by ordering their coffee drinks "union strong" or "union, yes," donning pro-union shirts and buttons, and talking to baristas about their union election. If SWU's recent cross-country bus tour is any indication, enlisting the help of customers is a useful tactic in bolstering union support.