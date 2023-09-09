Mayo Is The Unexpected Way To Give Blueberry Crisp Some Extra Tang

When you're blessed — or burdened, depending on how you look at it — with more late-summer fruit than you know what to do with, turn to the humble blueberry crisp. It has all the comforting flavors of a pie minus the skill required to roll out a perfectly flaky dough, and, more importantly, plus the delightful crunch of baked oats. Best of all, a crisp gives new purpose to fruit that might be approaching its last leg; the kind that's still edible but is too mushy to eat on its own.

In its most basic form, a crisp is composed of fruit coated in sugar and flour and topped with oats tossed with melted butter (and then more sugar and flour). With such a simple foundation, there's plenty of room to experiment with unlikely ingredients. The next time you make a crisp at home, add a little tang with a dollop of mayonnaise in the oat topping. Though it might seem like a hard sell, trust us: It'll balance out the sweetness of the berries and add some depth of flavor to the dish.