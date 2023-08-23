Why You Might Want To Steer Clear Of Aldi's Fresh Chicken
Aldi has amassed quite a following of budget-conscious shoppers. With so many beloved products sold at a discount, getting quality groceries for less is easy. However, not every product can be a hit, and particularly at a low-cost store, there are often items to consider avoiding. Many already complain that Aldi's produce can be hit or miss, but the chain retailer's fresh chicken is a lesser-known category to watch out for.
One common gripe about Aldi's fresh chicken is that the cuts are not particularly good. Shoppers have noticed chicken that is tough, too stringy, or full of water. In addition, others have shared stories of chicken that spoiled well before the expiration date or even chicken that smelled or felt spoiled despite being purchased the same day. From shopper anecdotes, the issues seem to vary quite a bit by store and region; however, chicken quality is evidently something to watch out for next time you're at Aldi.
Aldi's fresh chicken quality appears to vary greatly
Aldi shoppers and staff have shared plenty of thoughts on its fresh chicken. In response to a Reddit post complaining of giant "tough and inedible" chicken breasts, a person claiming to be an employee chimed in to relay their experiences. They described the chicken as "injected with tons of salt water or broth," which, once cooked, gives it "a dry, pre-chewed texture." Overall, the person noted that they wouldn't purchase the chicken and warned others to do the same. Plenty of commenters agreed, sharing complaints about the texture of the chicken.
Another Reddit thread shed light on the spoilage of the chicken. The original poster called it "slimy, kinda gray," despite it being purchased that day and having an expiration date almost a week out. Many of the site's users shared that they avoid Aldi's fresh chicken for similar reasons.
However, some shoppers shared differing experiences. "I've never had a problem with buying any meat at Aldi," one wrote, detailing how they purchase the chicken in bulk and freeze it to save money. More Redditors concurred. As many pointed out, the experience comes down to one's location and individual store, with the quality and spoilage seeming to vary significantly.
Should you purchase Aldi chicken?
Whether to chance it with Aldi chicken comes down to personal preference. If you've been buying chicken and have not experienced any issues, you likely frequent one of the better stores; there's little concern unless you begin having bad experiences. In addition, some commenters on Reddit recommended only purchasing dark meat, which they claimed didn't have the texture issues they'd seen in the white meat. Ultimately, if you're willing to try Aldi's fresh chicken, be sure to inspect it carefully for extra fat, extra water retention, or signs of spoilage. Remember: When in doubt, throw it out.
However, one Aldi chicken source is widely regarded online as being both tasty and reliable: the brand's frozen chicken breast. The Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets, or "red bag chicken," is particularly beloved in the Aldi community, to the point of having its own Facebook group. If you were planning on breading your chicken or are open to using a premade product, the red bag chicken could be a great alternative to buying the fresh stuff at Aldi.