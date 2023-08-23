Why You Might Want To Steer Clear Of Aldi's Fresh Chicken

Aldi shoppers and staff have shared plenty of thoughts on its fresh chicken. In response to a Reddit post complaining of giant "tough and inedible" chicken breasts, a person claiming to be an employee chimed in to relay their experiences. They described the chicken as "injected with tons of salt water or broth," which, once cooked, gives it "a dry, pre-chewed texture." Overall, the person noted that they wouldn't purchase the chicken and warned others to do the same. Plenty of commenters agreed, sharing complaints about the texture of the chicken.

Another Reddit thread shed light on the spoilage of the chicken. The original poster called it "slimy, kinda gray," despite it being purchased that day and having an expiration date almost a week out. Many of the site's users shared that they avoid Aldi's fresh chicken for similar reasons.

However, some shoppers shared differing experiences. "I've never had a problem with buying any meat at Aldi," one wrote, detailing how they purchase the chicken in bulk and freeze it to save money. More Redditors concurred. As many pointed out, the experience comes down to one's location and individual store, with the quality and spoilage seeming to vary significantly.