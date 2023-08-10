Taco Bell Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco Review: The Chain Takes On Birria With A New Protein Option

Taco Bell is perhaps best known for the impressive number of ways it can transform its limited ingredients into new and creative forms. Sometimes they are even tasty. Just this year, it brought back the Grilled Cheese Burrito and in June 2023, it was added as a permanent addition to the menu. Piggybacking off that success, the fast food Tex-Mex chain is introducing the new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco. Not only does this new creation apply a layer of cheese to the exterior of the taco shells, but it also takes inspiration from a trendy dish: birria.

Inspired by birria tacos, which feature shredded, slow-braised beef in a light and crispy shell that can is dipped in a broth, the new Taco Bell Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco takes the same concept and puts a spin on it. Rather than a broth, these new tacos come with two dipping sauces: Taco Bell's signature queso sauce and the chain's mild red sauce that you would normally find on the bean burrito. In addition to the shredded beef tacos, Taco Bell also released a version with seasoned ground beef.

The new items are promising additions to the menu, especially with the new protein in the form of shredded birria-style beef. We tried both varieties of the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco to determine if it lives up to the real thing.