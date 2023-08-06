Don't Toss Out Leftover Potato Peels — Save Them For A Steamy Veggie Broth

All produce scraps have a purpose, but some are better known than others. When it comes to potato peels (those floppy strips that leave a starchy residue on your fingers), your first inclination might be to reach for the compost. But if you happen to be holding a handful of potato skins, you would do well to step away from the bin. Instead, consider saving them for your next batch of vegetable-based broth.

When added in modest quantities and combined with other veggie scraps, potato peels provide an excellent earthy flavor to vegetable stock — just make sure they're nice and clean. You can use it to elevate soups, rice, and other dishes you have simmering on the horizon. As an added bonus, potato skins will contribute a healthy dose of iron, potassium, fiber, and B vitamins to your meals. Here are the dos and don'ts of repurposing potato peels in broth (and more).