Don't Toss Out Leftover Potato Peels — Save Them For A Steamy Veggie Broth
All produce scraps have a purpose, but some are better known than others. When it comes to potato peels (those floppy strips that leave a starchy residue on your fingers), your first inclination might be to reach for the compost. But if you happen to be holding a handful of potato skins, you would do well to step away from the bin. Instead, consider saving them for your next batch of vegetable-based broth.
When added in modest quantities and combined with other veggie scraps, potato peels provide an excellent earthy flavor to vegetable stock — just make sure they're nice and clean. You can use it to elevate soups, rice, and other dishes you have simmering on the horizon. As an added bonus, potato skins will contribute a healthy dose of iron, potassium, fiber, and B vitamins to your meals. Here are the dos and don'ts of repurposing potato peels in broth (and more).
Use in moderation
You might not be ready to use your potato skins right after peeling them. If that's the case, put them in a freezer-safe container and store them until you're ready to make a big pot of vegetable broth. When that time comes, add the peels to the stock for the last 10 minutes of cooking — enough time for them to impart their flavor without leaving behind too much of their starch, which can turn the liquid cloudy and bitter.
If you don't feel like following a recipe, simply cover whatever vegetable scraps you have with about eight cups of cold water, bring it to a boil, and let it simmer for two hours or so, salting to taste. Scraps from onions, carrots, celery, woody herbs, and halved heads of garlic would all make for a classic flavor profile. Once your stock is done, season it to taste, strain it into a heat-safe container, let it cool, and keep it in the fridge for up to three days (or freeze it for up to six months).
Transform your simmered potato peels into crispy chips
Once you've got a proper spud-infused broth, you can repurpose your potato peels yet again by roasting or frying them. After removing the scraps from the soup pot, pat them dry. On TikTok, British chef Tristan Welch says "potato peelings" are "one of the most wasted ingredients in the entire world." His solution? Crisping them up in hot oil and seasoning them with salt and vinegar. "Serve in yesterday's newspaper," he recommends.
@chef_tristan_welch
Fried potato peelings done the right way – best served in yesterdayâ€™s newspaper! #potatochips #potatofries #potatoskinchips #potatopeels #potatoskin #saltandvinegarchips #potatopeelings #rubbishcooksathome #rubbishcooks #foodwaste #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #viral #scrappycooking #foodwastewarriors #sustainability
Meanwhile, The Produce News suggests simply seasoning the potato skins with salt, pepper, and olive oil, spreading them onto a sheet tray, and baking them at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for between 10 and 15 minutes or until they're shatteringly crispy. You can put your own spin on these spuds by making a custom spice blend to add to the mix.
Crumble them over soups, add them to sandwiches, use them to garnish salads, or eat them with a little French onion dip. The world is your potato.