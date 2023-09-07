When It Comes To Ovens, New Doesn't Necessarily Mean Clean
Buying a brand-new oven is practically an invitation to start baking. However, you should clean this essential kitchen appliance before you use it. While the oven may be show-room new, it's common for manufacturers to use a special oil to protect components. This oil and oven parts exposed to heat for the very first time may cause the appliance to exude a foul smell. Fortunately, there's an effective way to banish unpleasant odors from your new oven.
First, take a clean cloth, dampen it with warm water, and then add soap. Wipe the interior of the oven to remove any dust that may have collected inside and sop up some of the excess oil. If the oven is electric, be mindful of getting too much water on the heating coils to prevent damage.
While oven cleaners are effective, you should refrain from using them until it's necessary. Using a strong cleaning agent on a new oven may remove too much of the coating, which can accelerate wear on the appliance. If you want a deeper clean than soap and water alone can provide, a DIY cleaning agent is just the thing.
Two household ingredients join forces for a clean oven
Apple cider vinegar and baking soda are not only great for cooking and baking, but they're also ideal for cleaning. Mixing them is even more effective, as the two substances cause a chemical reaction that can break down tough stains and eliminate the unfavorable odors associated with brand-new ovens.
Start by creating a baking soda paste. A ratio of three tablespoons of water to a half cup of baking soda should suffice, but you may need to tweak the formula to ensure the paste is sticky enough. Once you're satisfied, spread the paste around the interior of the oven, making sure to avoid delicate components. If the oven is badly stained, let the paste sit overnight. However, that probably won't be necessary when you just want to eliminate new oven odors. Accordingly, you can skip to the next step — spritzing the interior with a light coating of apple cider vinegar. Wait for foam to form, then use a dampened cloth to remove the mixture.
Burn-ins can help eliminate new oven smells
The burn-in process is a simple yet effective way to banish new oven smells once and for all. While your oven's manual may include information about performing a burn-in, the process is pretty straightforward. First, open all the windows in your kitchen and turn on any nearby vent fans to help remove unappealing smells.
Once the area is properly ventilated, set the temperature oven's temperature to between 400 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit. After the oven reaches the target temperature, wait about 30 minutes before shutting it off. Give the appliance plenty of time to cool off, then clean the interior with water and soap on a clean cloth. If you still detect an odor, feel free to repeat the burn-in process and clean again. While not necessarily harmful, new oven vapors can cause respiratory issues in some people. Fortunately, combining proper oven cleaning with a burn-in can ensure your household remains healthy and safe.