When It Comes To Ovens, New Doesn't Necessarily Mean Clean

Buying a brand-new oven is practically an invitation to start baking. However, you should clean this essential kitchen appliance before you use it. While the oven may be show-room new, it's common for manufacturers to use a special oil to protect components. This oil and oven parts exposed to heat for the very first time may cause the appliance to exude a foul smell. Fortunately, there's an effective way to banish unpleasant odors from your new oven.

First, take a clean cloth, dampen it with warm water, and then add soap. Wipe the interior of the oven to remove any dust that may have collected inside and sop up some of the excess oil. If the oven is electric, be mindful of getting too much water on the heating coils to prevent damage.

While oven cleaners are effective, you should refrain from using them until it's necessary. Using a strong cleaning agent on a new oven may remove too much of the coating, which can accelerate wear on the appliance. If you want a deeper clean than soap and water alone can provide, a DIY cleaning agent is just the thing.