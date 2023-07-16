Does White Chocolate Melt The Same As Other Varieties?

As with any type of chocolate, melting white chocolate can backfire and cause a lumpy mess. What causes this phenomenon? Moisture! Water is chocolate's worst enemy because when it comes into contact with chocolate it causes it to become hard or coarse. This is known as "seizing." When you melt chocolate, you want to prevent moisture from getting anywhere near it, so there shouldn't be any moisture in your mixing bowl or on your baking utensils.

To rescue seized chocolate and make it smoother, you can add one teaspoon of coconut oil or boiling water to it and stir it well. If it's still thick or hard, add another teaspoon. You can continue doing this until the chocolate becomes creamy. Although it might sound strange to use liquid to make chocolate creamy when you should be avoiding moisture to begin with, adding liquid when chocolate seizes will help to break down the cocoa and sugar in it so that it can become smooth once again.

Now that you have all the choc facts, the next time you need to melt white chocolate make sure you keep an eye on its temperature to melt it like a pro.