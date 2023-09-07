What Kind Of Alcohol Is Used To Make Olive Garden's Spiked Strawberry Lemonade?

Olive Garden's spiked strawberry lemonade is sweet, tart, and refreshing, just like any strawberry lemonade should be — even the boozy ones. There is, after all, a reason we at the Daily Meal rank it as Olive Garden's best cocktail. As for the booziness, that's thanks to the inclusion of vodka.

Typically, vodka isn't thought of as Italian. It's more closely associated with Russia, a country with very different cuisine and different customs surrounding alcoholic beverages. However, it's well-known that Olive Garden aims for more of an "Italian spin" on its menu rather than truly authentic Italian cuisine.

Still, vodka isn't exactly a stranger to Italian cuisine. Anyone who has had penne alla vodka knows this. Vodka is also a central ingredient in limoncello, arguably the quintessential Italian digestif. Made by infusing vodka with lemon zest and sugar, limoncello's exact origins are subject to speculation. What is certain, however, is that the after-dinner liqueur is enthusiastically embraced as a distinctly Italian invention.