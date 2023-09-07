Air Fryer S'mores Are Exactly What You Need For A Cozy Night In

If you want to use your air fryer to make s'mores, you'll need to start by preheating the appliance to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Once heated, place your marshmallows inside for a few minutes, but not before putting down a small piece of parchment paper first to prevent them from melting and sticking to the inner tray.

Then, open the air fryer and carefully remove the marshmallows. Start assembling your s'mores by adding chocolate bar pieces on top of the graham crackers. Then, top that chocolate off with the warm marshmallows and add them back to the air fryer.

The s'mores will only need about a minute in the air fryer before it's done — you'll just want to give it enough time to warm up a little bit. Since the graham crackers are already baked, leaving them in the air fryer for too long could cause them to burn or become too crunchy. Ideally, the chocolate will be just a little bit melty, and the marshmallow should be perfectly browned on the outside and airily soft on the inside. Then, take another piece of graham cracker and top off the marshmallow to finish off the sweet treat.

Using an air fryer is a quick and easy way to make a small batch of these sweet treats. And, if you're craving other desserts featuring the same flavors, the appliance can help make a few other s'mores-flavored snacks.