The Costco Deli Counter Tip For Snagging Extra Rotisserie Chicken
Costco is known for many things, from its signature Kirkland brand to its tasty food court offerings to its customary free samples. But perhaps one of the most famous Costco staples is the rotisserie chicken: At around $6.00, it's one of the cheapest and highest-quality ready-to-eat birds available, and customers flock daily to pick up one of their own.
But did you know there's a way to get a half-chicken more for just $1.00 more from your local Costco? According to Reddit user HamishtheWestie, check in at the deli counter, and you'll find 1½ chickens packaged up to go. These are the day-old birds that didn't sell the previous day; though they may not be as fresh as one cooked day of, they're still perfectly delicious, and you get more meat for your money. Since these birds are stored cold, they're perfect for meal prep or for mixing into chicken salad.
What's special about Costco's chicken?
Rotisserie chickens are always a great quick dinner option, but what makes Costco's so special? The secret isn't just the cost, though that certainly helps. With its price being so low, it's an inexpensive but filling meal to bring home, and if used strategically, can last multiple days through leftovers.
But the real magic comes from the salt brine that Costco injects its birds with to instill maximum flavor. This not only moistens the chicken's meat but infuses an even seasoning throughout, ensuring you'll never get a bland or dry bird. The combination of flavor and value keeps customers coming back for more again and again and has made the chicken a Costco cult classic. Is it the best grocery store rotisserie chicken money can buy? That's debatable, as every person has their own preferences. But it certainly is one of the best you can buy for the price.
Best uses for Costco's rotisserie chicken
Rotisserie chicken can be enjoyed right off the bone, but shred it or chop it, and it becomes an easy addition to plenty of meals. You can use it as-is to top salads, as a protein for burrito bowls, or to stuff into tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, or wraps.
It can also be mixed into curries, folded into pasta sauces like pesto or alfredo, or tossed into stir-fries and fried rice. For any leftover meat you can't eat within a day or two, you can always portion it into bags and stick it in the freezer for future needs. Just be sure to label the bags with the date before freezing.
Another pro tip: After removing as much meat as you can from the chicken carcass, use the bones to make a stock. You can freeze the stock for later or use some of the meat for a wholesome chicken soup.