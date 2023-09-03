The Costco Deli Counter Tip For Snagging Extra Rotisserie Chicken

Costco is known for many things, from its signature Kirkland brand to its tasty food court offerings to its customary free samples. But perhaps one of the most famous Costco staples is the rotisserie chicken: At around $6.00, it's one of the cheapest and highest-quality ready-to-eat birds available, and customers flock daily to pick up one of their own.

But did you know there's a way to get a half-chicken more for just $1.00 more from your local Costco? According to Reddit user HamishtheWestie, check in at the deli counter, and you'll find 1½ chickens packaged up to go. These are the day-old birds that didn't sell the previous day; though they may not be as fresh as one cooked day of, they're still perfectly delicious, and you get more meat for your money. Since these birds are stored cold, they're perfect for meal prep or for mixing into chicken salad.