There's Actually A Reason Why Costco Doesn't Label Its Aisles

Warehouse chains like Costco have more unconventional setups than traditional stores. We've come to expect the open warehouse atmosphere, the bulk product selection, and the free samples set up at the end of many aisles. While some of the most characteristic elements of the store make sense, others leave customers scratching their heads. One design feature especially interesting: why doesn't Costco label its aisles?

Having some sort of guidance as to what each aisle houses is a simple concept, and is very helpful in helping customers navigate the store. Costco doesn't have any such thing, and this lack of specific signage is actually by design. Costco wants its members to walk up and down each aisle so that they can look at every product the chain has to offer. This usually means customers will buy more because they see things they weren't expecting to. So the next time you go to Costco, don't look at it like a regular shopping trip. Think of it as a treasure hunt.

Having no signs for the aisles is a smart way to get customers to spend more, and it's actually far from the only sneaky strategy Costco employs to do so.