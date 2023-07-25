New To Olives? Here's The Variety To Start With

If you're not a big olive eater, a trip to the grocery store olive bar can feel a little overwhelming. There was a time in the United States when grocery store shoppers had two choices in olives: green or black. These days, you can find all kinds of olives in different sizes, colors, and flavors, so if you're an olive newbie, it's hard to know where to start. Olives can vary pretty wildly in flavor and intensity, so it can be a bit of a gamble (and often expensive) to figure out which varieties you like.

Unfortunately, many people's first foray into olives is either the old-school style green or black olives, which aren't very flavorful, or they try a variety that has a very intense, bitter flavor, and they're turned off to olives forever. If you want to give olives a truly fair shake, point your slotted spoon toward the castelvetranos when you're at the olive bar. Olive aficionados and newbies alike widely belove these medium-sized green olives from Italy's island of Sicily for their mild but complex flavor profile. Even the most ardent olive hater should try this variety; their taste and texture will make you forget everything you thought you knew about olives.