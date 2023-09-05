The Touching Tribute From Margaritaville To Jimmy Buffett

As people let the blender whirl, boiled some shrimp, or even nibbled on some sponge cake, Margaritaville restaurants offered a sentimental tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett. While many people have enjoyed a cheeseburger in the paradise-themed restaurant, the sentiment captured the lifestyle Buffett embraced.

In the brand's Instagram post about Buffett's death, it stated, "Margaritaville was to expand the opportunity for as many people to experience the lifestyle immortalized in his iconic song as possible." Many people embraced the 5 o'clock somewhere vibe, happily imbibed in a cocktail, and enjoyed a flavorful plate of food. The menu names have a curious play on words. The decor featured laid-back beach scenes and vibrant sea creatures. Even if that volcano only erupted once during a meal, those unexpected touches compelled guests to embrace the moment and never turn down an opportunity to celebrate the good life.

Margaritaville restaurants have multiple locations in the United States and abroad. Currently, there are 28 restaurants, with a 29th location set to open in Boston. While each location has unique characteristics, guests can expect to see a tiki bar, a flock of parrots, and references to Buffet's iconic songs. As mentioned in the brand's Instagram post, Buffett "knew how to have fun and cared deeply about bringing everyone else along with him for the ride." While Buffett might not be standing on the stage, his influence will always be felt in that space.