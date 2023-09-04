The Easy Step To Ensure Your Egg Yolk Doesn't Crack When Frying

The perfect fried egg means a perfectly-intact egg yolk. And nothing is worse than cracking an egg right into a nice hot frying pan only for the yolk to break in the process. But if you're looking for an easy way to ensure no such thing happens, just crack each egg into a small bowl prior to adding them to your frying pan. This way, you can make sure there are no broken yolks, and if the yolk does break, you can toss it and replace it with a new egg without having to fish it out of the hot pan. If the yolk stays intact, then you just slide the egg from the bowl into your hot pan.

Of course, if you're going for presentation, the perfect yolk matters. But that doesn't mean you have to waste the egg (or eggs) that didn't work out. Keep them to the side while you fry those better-looking ones, then when you're done cooking, scramble any eggs together and cook them for tomorrow's breakfast.