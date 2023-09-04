The Sheet Pan Cleaning Hack For More Organized Cooking
There's nothing better than making a home-cooked meal for your family, but post-dinner cleanup can take the wind out of your sails. Fortunately, there's an innovative and convenient sheet pan hack you can use to make the cleaning process much more convenient. As you use bowls, measuring cups, cutlery, and other cooking implements, place them on a clean sheet pan located nearby. When dinner is complete, you can now transfer the implement-laden sheet pan to the sink and clean as you usually would.
This hack is impressive for two reasons. First, it allows the easy transfer of dirty cookware and other items to your sink, as you'll be able to carry everything in one fell swoop as opposed to taking a few pieces at a time. Second, it will keep your counters spotless, which means one less chore to worry about after you enjoy your meal. Sheet pans can also occupy a permanent place in your kitchen, which is key for prolific home cooks.
Another smart way to use sheet pans when cooking
If you're the designated chef at your home, you probably have specific spices, seasonings, and other ingredients that you use on a regular basis. While most people elect to keep these items in a cabinet or pantry, it doesn't make much sense for things that you use practically every day. In this case, consider placing a sheet pan on your counter as a holding station for your favorite meal ingredients.
In terms of convenience, you'll find that the cooking process is much easier (and less stressful) when everything you need is right within reach. The quality of your cooking may even increase, as you'll be less likely to leave out a key ingredient when all the items you need are in front of you. You can even use your sheet pan organizing station to plan meals, as it provides an opportunity to select ingredients prior to cooking. Finally, placing items on top of a sheet pan prevents your counters from getting fouled by drips and stains.
Treat yourself to breakfast (or dinner) in bed
If enjoying meals in bed is the pinnacle of pampering in your mind, sheet pans help keep your bedding and blankets protected from food and drink. Simply place dishes, bowls, and glasses on a quarter sheet pan and use it to conveniently carry items to your bedroom. Along with having everything you need right at your fingertips, concerns about spilling food or drink onto your bed will be reduced. Just be careful with sudden movements and you're good to go.
Quarter sheet pans are ideal for this purpose thanks to their truncated size. Consider that half-sheet baking pans typically measure 18 by 13 inches, which may be unwieldy when it comes to breakfast, lunch, or dinner in bed. Conversely, quarter sheet pans are just 9 by 13 inches, perfect for holding dishware and cutlery, but not so large that they will take up too much space on your bed or nightstand. These hacks show that sheet pans are multi-use kitchen implements that are useful beyond just baking cakes and cookies.