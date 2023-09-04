The Sheet Pan Cleaning Hack For More Organized Cooking

There's nothing better than making a home-cooked meal for your family, but post-dinner cleanup can take the wind out of your sails. Fortunately, there's an innovative and convenient sheet pan hack you can use to make the cleaning process much more convenient. As you use bowls, measuring cups, cutlery, and other cooking implements, place them on a clean sheet pan located nearby. When dinner is complete, you can now transfer the implement-laden sheet pan to the sink and clean as you usually would.

This hack is impressive for two reasons. First, it allows the easy transfer of dirty cookware and other items to your sink, as you'll be able to carry everything in one fell swoop as opposed to taking a few pieces at a time. Second, it will keep your counters spotless, which means one less chore to worry about after you enjoy your meal. Sheet pans can also occupy a permanent place in your kitchen, which is key for prolific home cooks.