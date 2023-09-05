Where Is Sebastian's From Kitchen Nightmares Now?
With some help from world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, "Kitchen Nightmares" aims to get wayward restauranteurs back on the road to success. This was the case with Sebastian's, an L.A.-based pizzeria owned and operated by Sebastian DiModica. Despite making progress at the establishment, Ramsay's efforts ultimately proved fruitless, as Sebastian's closed after the episode aired, per a 2008 email shared with LAist.
As explained in the email, the restaurant officially ceased operations on January 20, 2008. The restaurateur said he had pressing family issues in Boston and would be relocating as a result. The physical location of Sebastian's eventually housed other restaurants, including The Red Door, which is also defunct, as is Robano's, another pizza restaurant that once occupied Sebastian's former address.
Based on the poor outcomes for all these dining establishments, one might think that the location itself is somehow cursed. But in reality, Sebastian's failed to succeed after its "Kitchen Nightmares" episode for a specific reason.
Gordon Ramsay predicted Sebastian's demise
It seems that Gordon Ramsay knew his work at Sebastian's ultimately wouldn't pay off. At the end of the "Kitchen Nightmares" episode featuring the restaurant, Ramsay pulled owner Sebastian DiModica aside for a heart-to-heart. However, the discussion took a sharp left turn when Ramsay revealed that despite all the changes made at the dining establishment, he still didn't take DiModica seriously.
Ramsay explained during the chat that the one element that had not transformed under his tutelage was DiModica himself. As Ramsay boldly put it, "I've gone to a lot of restaurants, but I've never ever ever ever met someone I believe in as little as you." Ramsay also predicted that DiModica would revert to his previous cooking process, which he deemed "sloppy" and "five out of 10" in terms of quality, referencing the chef's preference for frozen foods.
DiModica was predictably incensed, and he responded to Ramsay's criticisms with a slew of profanities. Despite opinions about Ramsay's approach, his assertions were ultimately proved correct with the closing of Sebastian's.
What happened to Sebastian DiModica?
Despite his poor experience on "Kitchen Nightmares," Sebastian DiModica has been involved in numerous ventures since his namesake restaurant shut down. In 2013, he appeared as a detective in the film "Angels Around Me," a crime thriller set in Boston. His company Dimodica Enterprises Inc. is also listed as the owner of the New England Tree Company, a Saugus, Massachusetts-based landscaping business.
Per DiModica's Facebook page, he's even thrown his hat into the political arena. The former restauranteur appears to be running for the position of selectman, a political appointment unique to the New England region. Selectmen are responsible for running town governments, and their responsibilities include making financial decisions, negotiating contracts on behalf of the town, and many other duties.
While there's no indication as to whether DiModica's campaign was a success, it's clear that his tenacity has taken him far in life, even if it did cause him to butt heads with the world's most infamous celebrity chef.