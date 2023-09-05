Where Is Sebastian's From Kitchen Nightmares Now?

With some help from world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, "Kitchen Nightmares" aims to get wayward restauranteurs back on the road to success. This was the case with Sebastian's, an L.A.-based pizzeria owned and operated by Sebastian DiModica. Despite making progress at the establishment, Ramsay's efforts ultimately proved fruitless, as Sebastian's closed after the episode aired, per a 2008 email shared with LAist.

As explained in the email, the restaurant officially ceased operations on January 20, 2008. The restaurateur said he had pressing family issues in Boston and would be relocating as a result. The physical location of Sebastian's eventually housed other restaurants, including The Red Door, which is also defunct, as is Robano's, another pizza restaurant that once occupied Sebastian's former address.

Based on the poor outcomes for all these dining establishments, one might think that the location itself is somehow cursed. But in reality, Sebastian's failed to succeed after its "Kitchen Nightmares" episode for a specific reason.