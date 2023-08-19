What's The Best Way To Freeze Sweet Potatoes?

Sweet potatoes have a fairly long shelf life, but they can still rot or form mold, especially when stored at room temperature. Generally, it's recommended to keep them in the pantry for up to two months or in the fridge for seven to 14 days. However, refrigerated potatoes may change their color and develop off-flavors. A better option is to freeze them for up to one year. But first, you'll have to do some prep work and pre-cook them.

These starches freeze well, though their texture may change over time. Because they're high in water, their cell walls will expand and burst in response to freezing, which can result in a softer consistency. Therefore, they can be a great choice for casseroles, soups, and stews, but not for hash browns, pommes Anna, gratins, or salads. Also, you'd be better off using fresh potatoes to make gnocchi dough or french fries.

Apart from that, freezing sweet potatoes will preserve their flavor and reduce food waste. The key is to blanch or cook them beforehand, even if that means spending more time in the kitchen.