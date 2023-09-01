How Long Do Home-Canned Pickled Beets Last?

As a versatile ingredient, pickled beets are a great item to keep in your pantry. And if you want to try your hand at home canning, they're an easy vegetable to prepare. While pickling acts as a powerful preservative, nothing lasts forever. Accordingly, pickled beets only have a maximum lifespan of four days once the jar has been opened. Additionally, opened jars must be stored in the refrigerator to maintain quality and keep them safe for consumption.

Before opening, you're fine to keep your jar of pickled beets in a cabinet or pantry. In this case, make sure the area where you're storing the jars is well protected from moisture and heat, as both conditions can negatively impact quality. Prior to opening, home-canned pickled beets can last as long as 12 months. That means you can make and store a few jars to ensure your home is chockful with beets for salads, snacking, and even Australian-style burgers topped with pickled beets and fried eggs.

These timelines only apply when the appropriate canning practices are used. Because even seasoned home canners can make mistakes from time to time, you must be able to tell when beets have gone bad.