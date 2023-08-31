Does Frozen Fruit Really Make A Pie More Runny Than Fresh?

Homemade pies can mean one thing to someone and another thing to someone else. For instance, some people interpret "homemade" as making everything from scratch and using fresh fruit for the filling. Others might say defrosting store-bought frozen pies and baking them in the oven at home counts as homemade. People are always finding ways to save on time or cost, like using a premade pie crust or using frozen fruits as a substitute for fresh fruits in the filling, which is 100% a-ok!

The frozen fruits that typically feature in desserts are berries (blueberry, raspberry, strawberry), stone fruits (cherries, peaches), and apples. One thing to remember when using these frozen fruits in baking is that they are not an identical substitute for fresh fruits for two important reasons. Firstly, frozen fruits tend to be sweeter than fresh fruits because commercial food suppliers pick fruits that are fully ripened to freeze and this is when they are full of natural sweetness. Secondly, frozen fruits tend to release more moisture as they thaw. So when these frozen fruits are made into pie filling, they can be runny or watery, which in turn makes the crust soggy. This does not sound appetizing at all, so here are some tips on how to get a pie with a flaky, buttery crust and chunky, jammy filling even when using frozen fruit.