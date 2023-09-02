Here's How To Stop A Frozen Soda Can From Exploding

Sometimes life can just get the best of you. Little things can just put a damper on your day or be slightly annoying. Having a frozen can of soda explode is one of them. If you winced a little while reading, you know how horrible the experience can be. However, according to NBC News, the occurrence can be more than just annoying, it can be dangerous, as one young boy in China found out (stitches included). With that in mind, is there any way to stop a frozen can from exploding? The answer is yes. There are a few ways to prevent the annoyance, but depending on which trick you use, it could take a while. Nevertheless, one hack — wrapping the frozen can with a damp, warm towel — might be the quickest method.

Granted, using a flash-freezing method to make frozen soda slushies is excellent. Nonetheless, nobody wants a rock-solid soda, primarily because it can be a volatile situation. So, this trick might be worth it since the principles behind the process are backed by science. In this case, thermodynamics makes this trick possible. Here's how.