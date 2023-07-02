The Flash Freeze Hack For Deliciously Fizzy Soda Slushies

If you're craving a sweet, frozen treat to cool you down during the warm summer months, it may be tempting to make the trek to your nearest convenience store or 7-Eleven. (Did you know that the chain was actually started by a Dairy Queen employee?) But if you'd rather not spend the extra money, a DIY slushie could be just a few easy steps away. In fact, all you'll need to make the drink right in your own kitchen is a bottle of your favorite carbonated beverage, like Coca-Cola or orange soda, and a freezer.

While shaking carbonated beverages is generally discouraged if you want to avoid making a mess when you open them, that's exactly what you'll need to do to make this trick work. Make sure the bottled beverage is unopened, then give it a few shakes. Once your drink has been sufficiently shaken, you can place the bottle in the freezer.

Leave it there for about three hours, giving the drink enough time to totally cool down. Then, your drink should be ready — though the exact amount of time needed could vary, depending on the temperature of the freezer.